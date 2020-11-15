Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis

A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October. New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-11-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 08:57 IST
Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis

A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October. New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn't known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series “Second City Television” and roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked. Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch and knock him to the ground.

Police didn't identify Moranis at the time, but Moranis's representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed the actor had been attacked. Police characterized it as a “random, unprovoked assault.”.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Prestige Group's Q2 sales booking up 9 pc at Rs 1,123 cr despite slowdown in property mkt

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects sales bookings rose 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,123.3 crore during September quarter on better demand for its residential properties despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bengaluru-based real estate d...

Continued robust demand for diesel trims vindicates company's stand: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India is witnessing a robust demand for diesel models in its portfolio which vindicates its stand for continuing with the technology even in the BS-VI emission regime, according to a senior company official. The countrys secon...

Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

A federal judge in New York has ruled that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolfs suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme...

Rugby-Pumas shock hands Australia Tri-Nations opportunity - Hodge

Australia will be wary of Argentina in next weeks Tri-Nations test but also aware that the Pumas beating the All Blacks has opened up an opportunity for the Wallabies to get their hands on some silverware, Reece Hodge said on Sunday.The Tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020