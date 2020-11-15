Zazie Beetz joins Brad Pitt's action movie 'Bullet Train'

"Deadpool 2" actor Zazie Beetz is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of Hollywood star Brad Pitt-led action-thriller "Bullet Train" . According to Deadline, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji are also part of the cast. The film is based on Isaka Kotar's Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" and will be directed by David Leitch.

Zak Olkewicz has penned the script. Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the project through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Beetz is currently shooting for Jeymes Samuel's "The Harder They Fall." Her other film credits include "The Joker", "Lucy in the Sky", "Wounds" and "High Flying Bird".