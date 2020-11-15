Jon M Chu in talks to direct 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action movie
"Crazy Rich Asians" helmer Jon M Chu is in negotiations to direct Disney Studios' "Lilo & Stitch" live-action movie. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the company that produced Disney’s “Aladdin” remake, are backing the new film The first "Lilo & Stitch" movie , written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, released in 2002.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:47 IST
"Crazy Rich Asians" helmer Jon M Chu is in negotiations to direct Disney Studios' "Lilo & Stitch" live-action movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has not yet roped in any screenwriter or cast members for the film. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the company that produced Disney’s “Aladdin” remake, are backing the new film
The first "Lilo & Stitch" movie , written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, released in 2002. The story followed a six-year-old Hawaiian girl Lilo and her teenage sister Nani, who adopt a blue extraterrestrial creature nicknamed Stitch. The movie was followed by multiple spin-offs, including the direct-to-video sequels “Stitch: The Movie,” “Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” and “Leroy and Stitch.” The film also had a TV adaptation titled “Lilo & Stitch: The Series” that ran on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2006.
ALSO READ
NDDB chairman unanimously elected to IDF board
Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi, Nani Tagia, Manish Choudhury appointed as Judges of Gauhati High Court
Nitish Kumar unanimously elected leader of NDA Legislature Party: sources in the ruling coalition.
Nitish unanimously elected as leader of NDA in Bihar; to return as CM
'Bande Utkala Janani 'will be part of school curriculum in class 9 & 10