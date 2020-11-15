Left Menu
Jon M Chu in talks to direct 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action movie

"Crazy Rich Asians" helmer Jon M Chu is in negotiations to direct Disney Studios' "Lilo & Stitch" live-action movie. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the company that produced Disney’s “Aladdin” remake, are backing the new film The first "Lilo & Stitch" movie , written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, released in 2002.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:47 IST
"Crazy Rich Asians" helmer Jon M Chu is in negotiations to direct Disney Studios' "Lilo & Stitch" live-action movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has not yet roped in any screenwriter or cast members for the film. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the company that produced Disney’s “Aladdin” remake, are backing the new film

The first "Lilo & Stitch" movie , written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, released in 2002. The story followed a six-year-old Hawaiian girl Lilo and her teenage sister Nani, who adopt a blue extraterrestrial creature nicknamed Stitch. The movie was followed by multiple spin-offs, including the direct-to-video sequels “Stitch: The Movie,” “Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” and “Leroy and Stitch.” The film also had a TV adaptation titled “Lilo & Stitch: The Series” that ran on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2006.

