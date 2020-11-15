Left Menu
Development News Edition

French police increase COVID lockdown checks in Paris

Police were checking motorists travelling through the Bois de Boulogne in western Paris to make sure they had the necessary signed documents and were wearing masks, as required by the law. A French landscape gardener who gave his name as Jules said he had noticed a pick-up in police controls.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 17:39 IST
French police increase COVID lockdown checks in Paris

French police stepped up controls in Paris over the weekend to ensure residents were complying with strict lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, amid signs that some people were breaching them.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has said people are not abiding by the rules as strictly as during the first lockdown back in the spring. Police had to break up an illegal party hosting up to 400 people at Joinville-Le-Pont near Paris early on Saturday.

Under the lockdown, in force since the end of October, people must stay indoors apart from trips to buy food or other essential goods, or for a brief hour of exercise. They must also carry signed documents to justify why they are outside. Police were checking motorists travelling through the Bois de Boulogne in western Paris to make sure they had the necessary signed documents and were wearing masks, as required by the law.

A French landscape gardener who gave his name as Jules said he had noticed a pick-up in police controls. "I find there were a lot of checks during the first lockdown, while it has been light in terms of checks in the beginning of this one, to be honest," said Jules, who was checked while out on his moped.

"However, I did notice that checks have been tightened over the past three days." Jules had his papers in order but construction worker Stephane was not so lucky. He had forgotten to download the necessary form onto his mobile phone to explain why he was out on his moped and so was handed a 135 euro ($169) fine.

"It is a mistake due to carelessness. I normally generate it but I didn't this time. Yes, forgetting it is quite expensive," said Stephane. ($1 = 0.8452 euros) (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

As its fate hangs in balance, LJP claims it proved its worth in Bihar

With questions being raised about the Lok Janshakti Partys prospects after it won only one seat in the Bihar assembly polls, party sources on Sunday cited its influence in changing results in over 40 seats to assert that it will continue to...

Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory on Sunday. Hamilton now stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher on seven titles, ...

Rajasthan CM compliments people for 'avoiding' crackers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday complimented people for avoiding firecrackers on Diwali. Happy to note that people in Rajasthan followed my appeal for avoiding fireworks celebrated Diwali happily by lighting diyas with f...

Guj: Woman's body in hosp morgue handed over to another family

In a major goof-up, the body of an elderly woman kept in the mortuary of a civic-run hospital in Ahmedabad was handed over to another family, who even performed her last rites. When the family members of Lekhaben Chand 65 went to the VS Hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020