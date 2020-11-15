Vice prez condoles death of Soumitra Chatterjee

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of actor Soumitra Chatterjee, saying his demise was a huge loss to the world of cinema

The acclaimed actor died on Sunday after a 40-day battle with post-COVID ailments. He was 85

"Deeply distressed by the passing away of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee. The versatile actor enthralled the audience with a wide range of roles for six decades. His death is a huge loss to the world of cinema," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.