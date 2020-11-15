Vice prez condoles death of Soumitra Chatterjee
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of actor Soumitra Chatterjee, saying his demise was a huge loss to the world of cinema The acclaimed actor died on Sunday after a 40-day battle with post-COVID ailments. He was 85 "Deeply distressed by the passing away of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:29 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of actor Soumitra Chatterjee, saying his demise was a huge loss to the world of cinema
The acclaimed actor died on Sunday after a 40-day battle with post-COVID ailments. He was 85
"Deeply distressed by the passing away of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee. The versatile actor enthralled the audience with a wide range of roles for six decades. His death is a huge loss to the world of cinema," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
- READ MORE ON:
- Naidu
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Soumitra
- Secretariat
- Bengali
ALSO READ
VP Naidu asks people to revisit legacy of Sardar Patel
N Chandrababu Naidu interacts with young minds of IIT Bombay
'Avadhanam' contributes to Telugu language’s glorious tradition: VP Naidu
Naidu urges linguists, writers to put in extra efforts to preserve, promote mother tongue
Naidu urges new generation to learn from life of lord Ram