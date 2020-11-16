Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ben Platt reveals he got Covid-19 in March

American actor Ben Platt revealed on Sunday (local time) that he had contracted Covid-19 earlier this year, calling the contagion an "awful flu."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:22 IST
Ben Platt reveals he got Covid-19 in March
Ben Platt (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Ben Platt revealed on Sunday (local time) that he had contracted Covid-19 earlier this year, calling the contagion an "awful flu." According to Page Six, responding to a tweet that asked, "Do you personally know anyone that has contracted COVID-19," the 27-year-old actor said he battled the novel coronavirus in March.

"Me. it was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so. thankfully made a full recovery. so many haven't been as lucky and will continue not to be," Platt tweeted. As per Page Six, the Broadway star added he's "totally fine now," and urged his followers to "keep distancing and masking!"

As of Sunday, there have been over 10 million coronavirus cases reported in the US and over 244,000 deaths, according to the CDC. In addition to Platt, a number of celebrities have spoken out about their experiences with COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and most recently, Hugh Grant.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice on plea against arrest of Kerala scribe on way to Hathras

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the arrest of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-...

Teenager held with ganja

A teenager was arrested onMonday and 1.2 kg of ganja seized from his possession inMalumichampatti near here, police saidThe 19-year-old was caught during a vehicle-check and acase registered against him, they saidFurther investigations are ...

MP: Newborn boy kidnapped from govt hospital in Indore

A woman claiming to be a nurse has allegedly kidnapped a newborn boy from the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital MYH here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The CCTV footage shows an unidentified woman walking into the hosp...

Himachal Pradesh: Kufri, Manali receive season's first snowfall

Himachal Pradeshs tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali received the first snowfall of the season on Monday, the meteorological department said. Kufri in Shimla district received 7 cm snowfall whereas Manali in Kullu district received 2 cm in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020