Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Grishneshwar temple in Ellora reopens

The renowned Grishneshwar Temple in Ellora in Maharashtra's Aurangabad opened for devotees on Monday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:05 IST
Maha: Grishneshwar temple in Ellora reopens

The renowned Grishneshwar Temple in Ellora in Maharashtra's Aurangabad opened for devotees on Monday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The temple trust's chairperson Shashank Topre told PTI all outbreak norms, including social distancing and wearing of masks, were being followed strictly and devotees not adhering to them were being turned back.

He said the temple complex was cleaned eight to 10 times since the morning, adding some 500 people had offered prayers till late Monday afternoon. "Devotees are not being allowed to touch the idol.

Offerings brought by them are being collected outside the temple premises," he added. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that places of religious worship in Maharashtra will reopen from Monday.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks CBI reply on Reddy's plea to modify bail conditions in illegal mining case

The Supreme Court Monday sought CBIs response on a plea by former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy seeking modification of the bail conditions directing him not to visit home town Ballari. Reddy, accused in a multi-...

BJP has started preparations on war footing for Punjab assembly polls: Chugh

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said his party has started preparations on a war footing to contest all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. Chugh said the organisational structure at 23,000 polling booths in the sta...

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday.Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigation...

Pakistan bans public rallies after rise in COVID infections

Pakistan on Monday banned public political rallies after recording its highest daily coronavirus infections since July for four days running. Several huge religious and anti-government public rallies have been held in major cities in recent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020