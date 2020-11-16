Maha: Grishneshwar temple in Ellora reopens

The renowned Grishneshwar Temple in Ellora in Maharashtra's Aurangabad opened for devotees on Monday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The temple trust's chairperson Shashank Topre told PTI all outbreak norms, including social distancing and wearing of masks, were being followed strictly and devotees not adhering to them were being turned back.

He said the temple complex was cleaned eight to 10 times since the morning, adding some 500 people had offered prayers till late Monday afternoon. "Devotees are not being allowed to touch the idol.

Offerings brought by them are being collected outside the temple premises," he added. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that places of religious worship in Maharashtra will reopen from Monday.