Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Actor Lee Min Ho is close to achieving yet another feat of becoming the first Korean celebrity to cross 21 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

His fanbase has soared over the past few months after his latest SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' became a worldwide hit. In June, Lee Min Ho surpassed 10 million followers and just a few months later, his followers on Instagram stand at a whopping 19.6 million.

In his latest drama, Lee Min Ho plays the role of a regal emperor opposite Kim Go Eun, which became a dream team for fans. His comeback with a sci-fi fantasy drama featuring a parallel universe has become extremely popular among his fans, the show also became one of the most-watched Netflix shows. His latest show also dominated the list of most-watched K-dramas on Netflix.

He is the most followed Korean actor and his closest competitor is Lee Jon Suk who is more than 4 million followers behind at 16.7 million.

Lee Min Ho has increased his social media activity and regularly shares pictures and other updates with his fans keenly seek news about the Korean fame.

Korean drama lovers are also hoping for Lee Min Ho's massively popular drama, 'The King: Eternal Monarch', to be renewed for the second season and while there is no official confirmation on that yet, fans are confident that it will be renewed.