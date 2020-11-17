Anthony Michael Hall joins indie feature 'The Class'

Actor Anthony Michael Hall has boarded the cast of indie school drama "The Class. Hall, who starred in classic teen movies "The Breakfast Club" and "Weird Science" back in the 1980s, will star as an assistant principal in the movie, reported Variety.

The film will be directed by Nicholas Celozzi from a script he wrote with Mike Sportelli. The story is about a diverse group of six high school seniors forced to show up on a Saturday to retake an exam they either failed or missed in order to graduate.

"The students are challenged by their acting teacher to create their own characters and must bring their own personal experiences into an emotional space of improvisation in front of classmates they do not know. "Faced with their cultural differences, prejudices and hidden fears, they are confronted to break through their own walls and establish truths when they are unprepared to deal with themselves emotionally," the official plotline of the movie read.

The project will be produced by Monaco Films in association with Wiseguy Inc. Hall will executive produce the movie alogside Sportelli, Dora Whitaker and Freddy Braidy.