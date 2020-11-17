Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marvel to bring 'Black Panther' comic back after almost a year

Marvel Entertainment is bringing the Black Panther comic book series to its schedule with the next issue coming out in February 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:57 IST
Marvel to bring 'Black Panther' comic back after almost a year
Cover poster of Black Panther (Image Source: Marvel Comic's website). Image Credit: ANI

Marvel Entertainment is bringing the Black Panther comic book series to its schedule with the next issue coming out in February 2021. The Black Panther No. 23 comes 11 months after the last issue of its monthly series. It will be available digitally and in comic book stores.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming issue by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Daniel Acuna, with Ryan Bodenheim assisting on art duties, will not only continue the writer's ongoing 'Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda' storyline, but it will also mark the beginning of the end for Coates as series writer. Coates has been holding the position of the series writer since 2016 which marked the relaunching of the comic book alongside.

"We're so excited to bring Black Panther back to the stands, and we thank all our readers for their patience. I promise these last three issues will be worth the wait -- Ta-Nehisi and Daniel have been building to this finale for over two years now," The Hollywood Reporter quoted series editor Wil Moss as saying. "The ensuing battle between the forces of T'Challa's Wakanda and Emperor N'Jadaka's Intergalactic Empire is going to knock your socks off! Just wait'll you see who shows up to help defend Wakanda," the statement further read.

The current run of the series was launched in 2018 but it came to a halt in March this year when the entire comic book line of the publisher was suspended due to reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic. While the comic book publishing of Marvel was all-but-restored by summer, some of the titles remained to be in limbo including Black Panther which happens to be one of the most critically acclaimed titles by Marvel. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Security Council an ‘impaired’ organ; handful of countries stopping UNSC reform: India at UN

A handful of countries are using the Inter-Governmental Negotiations IGN as a smoke-screen and stopping progress on reforming the Security Council, which has become impaired, India has said, asserting that it is time for a decisive movement...

Amazon India's STEP program to help sellers of all sizes drive growth

Amazon India has launched a new program, STEP, to help sellers of all sizes and tenure accelerate their growth on the platform. With this initiative, Amazonaims to help its seller community of more than 7 lakh sellers overcome obstacles and...

Bushiri escape may effect SA-Malawi diplomatic relations

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks bask in November reign

World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month in nearly three decades.The pan-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020