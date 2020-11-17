Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Brings Audience Back to Silver Screen, Over 75K Ticket Sold on Day 1

According to trade reports the film has managed to collect 75L on day 1 of its release with 50% occupancy as per the protocols to be followed by cinema halls across the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:21 IST
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Brings Audience Back to Silver Screen, Over 75K Ticket Sold on Day 1

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari manages to bring a section of the audiences back to the silver screen. According to trade reports the film has managed to collect 75L on day 1 of its release with 50% occupancy as per the protocols to be followed by cinema halls across the country. With over 75k tickets sold, the major contributors have been Punjab and Delhi NCR circuit thanks to the major pull in this market for Diljit Dosanjh and the evergreen Manoj Bajpayee fan following. The trailer, as well as the quirky songs of the movie, had already created excitement and anticipation which has been largely met says the exhibitors and distributors in this region.

Trade pandits are predicting a decent collection for this fun-filled movie as the critics and audiences have given a thumbs up for its humour content. The multiplexes are also reporting the comeback of families to view this entertainer with safety precautions of the highest order being endorsed across. Looks like the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in days to come with good word of mouth as well manage to bring in more collections and make this Deepawali season greener than before.

Image: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Poster. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Online festive shopping increases chances of cybercrime: McAfee's India survey

Despite various cyber threats, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic propelled more people to opt for online shopping with 68.1 per cent Indians confirming an increase in their online shopping activity this year, revealed the latest McAfee report o...

Security Council an ‘impaired’ organ; handful of countries stopping UNSC reform: India at UN

A handful of countries are using the Inter-Governmental Negotiations IGN as a smoke-screen and stopping progress on reforming the Security Council, which has become impaired, India has said, asserting that it is time for a decisive movement...

Amazon India's STEP program to help sellers of all sizes drive growth

Amazon India has launched a new program, STEP, to help sellers of all sizes and tenure accelerate their growth on the platform. With this initiative, Amazonaims to help its seller community of more than 7 lakh sellers overcome obstacles and...

Bushiri escape may effect SA-Malawi diplomatic relations

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020