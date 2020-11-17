Left Menu
Development News Edition

Films Division to pay tribute to legend by screening Soumitra Revisited

Soumitra Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated artists of Indian cinema and among Bengal’s finest and most loved actors, passed away on 15th November 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:47 IST
Films Division to pay tribute to legend by screening Soumitra Revisited
 Soumitra Revisited travels through the life and works of the multi-faceted cultural figure – a film, theatre and television actor, poet, painter, editor and an avid lover of sports who was rightly referred to as the Renaissance Man of Bengali cinema. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

Soumitra Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated artists of Indian cinema and among Bengal's finest and most loved actors, passed away on 15th November 2020. He is well known for his collaboration with Satyajit Ray – they did 14 films together, starting with his debut film, Apur Sansar. Born in 1935, Soumitra Chatterjee was initiated into films through Bengali theatre and became a legend during his lifetime, essaying memorable roles, not only in Ray's films but in films directed by veteran filmmakers, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha, Goutam Shose, Aparna Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Tarun Majumdar and others.

The first Indian film personality to be conferred with France's highest honour for artists, Commandeur de l' Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, Soumitra Chatterjee won numerous awards and accolades including the highest honour of Indian Cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and National Film Awards by the Government of India.

Films Division is paying tribute to the legendary artist by screening his biopic, Soumitra Revisited (Sandip Roy/46 minutes/English/2011) on 18th November 2020 along-with a short film, Master's Touch (Sandip Roy / 16 Mins / English / 2015), based on the paintings by Soumitra Chatterjee. Soumitra Revisited travels through the life and works of the multi-faceted cultural figure – a film, theatre and television actor, poet, painter, editor and an avid lover of sports who was rightly referred to as the Renaissance Man of Bengali cinema.

The documentaries will be streamed on www.filmsdivision.org/Documentary of the Week and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision on 18th November 2020 for 24 hours.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of 'five days' in Maldives with her team

By sharing a glimpse of her Maldives vacation, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday treated fans to adorable pictures along with her team at the exotic holiday destination. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani star took to Instagram and shared...

Soccer-Ukraine-Switzerland Nations League match cancelled due to COVID-19

Ukraines Nations League game against Switzerland on Tuesday has been cancelled after the entire Ukraine team was placed in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests within the squad, the Ukraine Association of Football UAF said on Tuesda...

Most Mexicans back president's holdout stance on congratulating Biden -poll

A majority of Mexicans support President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors decision to hold off congratulating Joe Biden so far on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. In contrast to the approach of m...

Japan, Australia reach security pact amid fears over disputed South China Sea

Japan and Australia agreed on a breakthrough defence pact on Tuesday allowing reciprocal visits for training and operations, and voiced concern over the disputed South China Sea, where China is extending its military influence.It is Japans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020