TN CM Palaniswami offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple

Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterK Palaniswami on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hillshrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Palaniswamiand his wife offered prayers to the presiding deity thismorning after an overnight stay, temple officials told P T I

He left for Chennai immediately after offeringprayers, they added.PTI COR SSPTI PTI