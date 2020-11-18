Left Menu
Development News Edition

China has no theological basis to pick the next Dalai Lama: US

“I travelled to Dharamshala, India to speak to the Tibetan community that were assembled there in exile and to tell them that the US is opposed to China picking the next Dalai Lama,” Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Samuel D Brownback told reporters on Tuesday during a conference call, recalling his visit to India in October. “They have no right to do that.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:01 IST
China has no theological basis to pick the next Dalai Lama: US

China has no theological basis to pick the next Dalai Lama, according to a top US diplomat, asserting that the Tibetan Buddhists have successfully picked their spiritual leader for hundreds of years. “I travelled to Dharamshala, India to speak to the Tibetan community that were assembled there in exile and to tell them that the US is opposed to China picking the next Dalai Lama,” Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Samuel D Brownback told reporters on Tuesday during a conference call, recalling his visit to India in October.

“They have no right to do that. They have no theological basis to do that. The Tibetan Buddhists have successfully picked their leader for hundreds of years, if not longer, and they have the right to do that now,” he said in response to a question. Brownback said the US supports that religious communities have the right to pick their own leadership. “That certainly includes the next Dalai Lama. So we’ve pushed back against that. We’re going to continue to push back against that. We think that’s completely wrong of the Chinese Communist Party to assert that they have that right,” he said.

The 14th Dalai Lama, now 85, has been living in India ever since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a Chinese crackdown on an uprising by the local population. The Tibetan government-in-exile operates from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Over 1,60,000 Tibetans live in India. Brownback accused China of one of the worst religious persecution situations in the world today, if not the worst. “It will not help them in their fight on terrorism,” he said, adding, that the Chinese are trying to sell it to the world that this is an effort to prevent terrorism, but they’re going to create more terrorists. “The answer to terrorism isn’t locking up everybody. The answer to terrorism is religious freedom, allowing people to freely practice their faith, and they won’t fight you as much. If the Chinese weren’t at war with faith, they would have a more open society, but they’d also have a more satisfied citizenry that seeks to practice their faith and be left alone and left in peace,” he said.

He called on China to stop their war on faith, which will not be successful anyway, but against the Uyghurs, against the Tibetan Buddhists, against the Christian house church, against the Catholic Church, against Falun Gong. "They are persecuting all faiths. And the big one that we announced today was this effort to really push back on the use of technology to create these virtual police states to persecute religious adherence. This is something they’ve done in Tibet, they are doing in Xinjiang, and rolling out in different places in their country. We want to stop this from spreading to other countries around the world or spreading more to other countries around the world,” Brownback said.

PTI LKJ RUP RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic, lack of fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.While oth...

Former Kerala minister and IUML legislator V K Ibrahim Kunju arrested by vigilance in connection with Palarivattom flyover scam: Official source.

Former Kerala minister and IUML legislator V K Ibrahim Kunju arrested by vigilance in connection with Palarivattom flyover scam Official source....

It will be open to state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra teachers to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in UP: SC.

It will be open to state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra teachers to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in UP SC....

Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends birthday greetings to Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended birthday wishes to Congress leader Kamal Nath who turned 74 on Wednesday. Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mr Kamal Nath, Chouhan tweeted.Born on November...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020