Ariana Greenblatt boards Adam Driver's '65'

Child star Ariana Greenblatt has joined actor Adam Driver in Sony's upcoming sci-fi feature "65". "A Quiet Place" writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will write and direct the movie, reported Deadline.

Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment. Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi are also producing for Raimi Productions along with Debbie Liebling.

Greenblatt most recently featured in "Love and Monsters" with Dylan O’Brien, and the Disney Plus film "The One and Only Ivan" ..