BJP's Khushbu Sundar encounters mishap enroute to 'Vel Yatra'
A container truck on Wednesday rammed into a car in which actor-politician Khushbu Sundar was travelling to take part in her party, BJP organised 'Vel Yatra' in Cuddalore and she escaped unhurt. The container truck 'came from nowhere' and rammed into her car, she said adding police are investigating the mishap and questioning the driver to rule out any foul play. "#LordMurugan has saved us.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:46 IST
A container truck on Wednesday rammed into a car in which actor-politician Khushbu Sundar was travelling to take part in her party, BJP organised 'Vel Yatra' in Cuddalore and she escaped unhurt. Sundar was on her way to to take part in the 'Yatra,' that has been banned by the Tamil Nadu government, when the truck hit the car near Melmaruvathur, about 97 km from here, damaging the vehicle.
On her twitter handle, Sundar said, "Met with an accident near Melmaruvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe." The actor, who recently joined the saffron party clarified that the container truck rammed into her vehicle when her car was proceeding on the right lane of the highway. The container truck 'came from nowhere' and rammed into her car, she said adding police are investigating the mishap and questioning the driver to rule out any foul play.
"#LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she added. Assuring her fans and party workers that she is safe, Sundar said she was continuing her journey towards Cuddalore about 189 km from here.
Police could not be contacted immediately on the matter. Days ago, when she tried to visit Cuddalore for the yatra, Sundar was detained by police near here.
- READ MORE ON:
- Melmaruvathur
- yatra
- Cuddalore
- Sundar
- Khushbu Sundar
ALSO READ
YSRCP celebrates three years of 'Pada Yatra' by Jagan Mohan Reddy
Pondy CM dubs 'Vel Yatra' as move to foment communal strife
BJP TN chief Murugan tries to go on 'Vel yatra' defying ban, detained
Legally not possible to permit BJP's Vel Yatra, says TN CM
BJP's 'Vetri Val Yatra' begins in Chennai despite Tamil Nadu govt's disapproval