Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal govt did 'cheap politics' with Soumitra Chatterjee's body: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the TMC government in the state did "cheap politics" with the mortal remains of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, while not giving him due respect during his lifetime.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:23 IST
Bengal govt did 'cheap politics' with Soumitra Chatterjee's body: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the TMC government in the state did "cheap politics" with the mortal remains of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, while not giving him due respect during his lifetime. Chowdhury met the thespian's daughter Poulomi Basu at their Golf Green residence in south Kolkata.

"The Trinamool Congress did not give him due respect after coming to power in the state in 2011. They had removed him from various committees. But after his death on November 15, they did cheap politics with his body," the Congress Lok Sabha leader told reporters. Chatterjee's body was kept at Rabindra Sadan in central Kolkata for people to pay their last tributes. It was then taken to Keoratala crematorium as thousands of people, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior Left leaders, walked in a procession. He was cremated with full state honours.

"We think Soumitra Babu's vast experience could have been used in a better way by this government but he was kept out of the state's key committees on art and culture," Chowdhury said. The state government should take an initiative to build an archive of the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee's life and works, the Baharampur MP said.

When asked about Chowdhury's criticism of the state government, Basu said, "We don't want to get into all these." A TMC leader, however, termed Chowdhury's criticism as "extremely unfortunate and in poor taste". "While everyone in West Bengal grieved on the day of Soumitra Chatterjee's death, many hit the streets to bid adieu to 'Apu' but Chowdhury has chosen the occasion to do politics after three days," he said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

This year has taught me importance of being mentally strong: Suraj Karkera

In June this year when the Indian men and womens hockey core probable groups were allowed to take a break to be with their families after a series of nationwide lockdowns, goalkeeper Suraj Karkera had decided to stay back in SAI, Bengaluru ...

Guj: 11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara

At least 11 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarats Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said. The accident took place at Waghodi...

UK to ban diesel, petrol cars from 2030 for new Green Industrial Revolution

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new Green Industrial Revolution for the country, including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and new measures to become a world leader in carbon capture...

Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 18 PTI All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.The revocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020