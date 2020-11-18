Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani unveil their first looks from 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Two days after they kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Wednesday unveiled their first look from the film. Sharing two pictures of themselves on Instagram, the actors revealed that they will be seen portraying the role of a married couple.

The pictures see Dhawan and Kiara dressed in co-ordinated ensembles with both wearing deep green coloured shirts with blue denim. While Kiara wrote, "#JUGJUGGJEEYO, Happy Husband, Happy Life!" in the caption, Varun wrote, "#JUGJUGGJEEYO Happy Wife Happy Life! 2021."

The film is also Neetu Kapoor's comeback film and her stars her opposite Anil Kapoor. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is being directed by Raj Mehta. (ANI)