Goa CM, Governor condole death of ex-Guv Mridula Sinha

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday condoled the death of former state Governor Mridula Sinha and said she was a tall political leader with grassroots connect. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who holds the additional charge of Goa, also paid rich tributes to Sinha.

Sinha, 77, who was from Bihar and was associated with the Jana Sangh and later its successor BJP, died on Wednesday. She had also served as head of the BJP's women's wing.

In his condolence message, Sawant said she was a "motherly figure" for him. It is really shocking to learn about the sad demise of Smt Mridula Sinha ji, the former Governor of Goa. She was a tall leader with extensive work at grassroots yet had an immense passion for art and literature, Sawant said.

For me, she always came across as a motherly figure. Her passing away is a great loss to the nation, the CM added.

In his message, Koshyari said Sinha also excelled as a a writer and social worker. "Smt. Mridula Sinha was a writer, social worker and a kind hearted person. As Governor of Goa, she took keen interest in cultural and academic matters.

"With her affable nature, she endeared herself to the people of Goa. I pay my respects to the memory of the departed soul and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family," the Governor added..