Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM, Governor condole death of ex-Guv Mridula Sinha

It is really shocking to learn about the sad demise of Smt Mridula Sinha ji, the former Governor of Goa. She was a tall leader with extensive work at grassroots yet had an immense passion for art and literature, Sawant said. For me, she always came across as a motherly figure.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:50 IST
Goa CM, Governor condole death of ex-Guv Mridula Sinha

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday condoled the death of former state Governor Mridula Sinha and said she was a tall political leader with grassroots connect. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who holds the additional charge of Goa, also paid rich tributes to Sinha.

Sinha, 77, who was from Bihar and was associated with the Jana Sangh and later its successor BJP, died on Wednesday. She had also served as head of the BJP's women's wing.

In his condolence message, Sawant said she was a "motherly figure" for him. It is really shocking to learn about the sad demise of Smt Mridula Sinha ji, the former Governor of Goa. She was a tall leader with extensive work at grassroots yet had an immense passion for art and literature, Sawant said.

For me, she always came across as a motherly figure. Her passing away is a great loss to the nation, the CM added.

In his message, Koshyari said Sinha also excelled as a a writer and social worker. "Smt. Mridula Sinha was a writer, social worker and a kind hearted person. As Governor of Goa, she took keen interest in cultural and academic matters.

"With her affable nature, she endeared herself to the people of Goa. I pay my respects to the memory of the departed soul and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family," the Governor added..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and di...

EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face substantial work that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EUs top trade offi...

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020