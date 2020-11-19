Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' adds Michael Shannon

Actor Michael Shannon is the latest star to board the cast of Brad Pitt-starrer action-thriller "Bullet Train" According to Deadline, the movie will also feature actors Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji and Masi Oka. The film, based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel "Maria Beetle", will be directed by David Leitch. Isaka's book, which was published in 2010, centres on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-11-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 11:06 IST
Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' adds Michael Shannon

Actor Michael Shannon is the latest star to board the cast of Brad Pitt-starrer action-thriller "Bullet Train" According to Deadline, the movie will also feature actors Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji and Masi Oka. The film, based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" , will be directed by David Leitch.

Isaka's book, which was published in 2010, centres on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. Zak Olkewicz has penned the script.

Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start. Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the project through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Shannon currently stars in Seth Savoy’s "Echo Boomers", opposite Nick Robinson, Britt Robertson, and Alex Pettyfer. He will next feature in Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" , alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy PTI RB RB

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Organisation of Muslims launches signature campaign against religious extremism

The Indian Muslims for Progress And Reforms IMPAR has launched a worldwide signature campaign against what it called the looming threat posed by right wing politics, geopolitical interests and pernicious exploitation of the social media by ...

'Five Eyes' alliance demands China end crackdown on Hong Kong legislators

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group said on Wednesday Chinas imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.We urge th...

Apple cuts App Store commission to 15% for small businesses

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday said it has slashed its App Store commission by half to 15 per cent for small businesses earning up to USD 1 million about Rs 7.4 crore per year on the platform. In the past, tech majors Appleand Google have be...

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: military report

There is credible information that at least 19 serving and former Australian special forces allegedly committed up to 39 unlawful murders during the conflict in Afghanistan, according to a long-awaited military report into war crimes releas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020