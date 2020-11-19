Bad Bunny joins drama-comedy 'American Sole'

Latin Grammy Award-winning recording artiste Bad Bunny is set to make his feature acting debut with "American Sole", a drama-comedy movie produced by Kevin Hart. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, will have a supporting role in the film, reported Deadline.

Recently, it was also announced that he will guest star on the third season of the Netflix crime drama "Narcos: Mexico". "American Sole" stars Pete Davidson and O'Shea Jackson Jr as two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their dream. But they run out of money and find that a shady investor is their only way out.

Ian Edelman, best known for HBO series "How to Make It in America" , will pen and direct the STXfilms project. The film will be produced by Hart via his banner, HartBeat, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Oh Dipp!!! Productions banner along with Jake Stein through his Scondo Productions label.

Sneaker and streetwear retailer Stadium Goods serves as a consulting producer on the project..