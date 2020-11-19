Left Menu
Out magazine names Lizzo, Monae, Maddow to its Out100 list

Others who made this year's list include Donald Trump's niece, the psychologist and author Mary Trump, former baseball player Billy Bean, teen rapper Kidd Kenn and actors Lili Reinhardt, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bennett and Dashaun Wesley. Several members of President-elect Joe Biden's team made the Out100 list, including Jamal Brown, Reggie Greer and Karine Jean-Pierre.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:36 IST
Award-winning singers Lizzo and Janelle Monae, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow have made Out magazine's 2020 Out100 list. Pride Media announced on Thursday that its annual list honoring the 100 most influential LGBTQ+ people of the year includes 99-year-old trans WWII US Navy fighter pilot Robina Asti, comedian Wanda Sykes, fashion icon Andre Leon Talley, the creators of "Queer Eye," Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Janaya Khan and actors Jameela Jamil, Wilson Cruz, Keke Palmer, Jeremy Pope, and Joe Mantello.

Honourees will be celebrated on Saturday at the first 2020 Out100 Virtual Honouree Induction Ceremony, which will stream live at 8 pm EDT at Out.com/Out100Live.

