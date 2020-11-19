Left Menu
'My films seek to leave audiences with a thought' : Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who has garnered a lot of appreciation from fans and critics for portraying progressive roles in her films, on Thursday said that seeks out movies and characters that leave audiences with a message.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who has garnered a lot of appreciation from fans and critics for portraying progressive roles in her films, on Thursday said that seeks out movies and characters that leave audiences with a message. "I think my films should entertain people but at the same time, it does seek to leave audiences with a thought that will hopefully change their thinking for the better. Most of my films have had heavy social messaging," she said.

Pednekar says her entertainer flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' advocates for women's rights. "Even if you think of a film like Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was an out and out entertainer, when you look at that film, you know the film clearly tells you that you don't have to succumb to societal pressures of marriage. Staying in the marriage is as much a woman's choice too," the 31-year-old actor said,

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha,' actor said that when she picks her films, she ensures that the messaging is never preachy because at the end of the day, a film has to entertain. "Every film has a certain set of audiences and for me, a film has to entertain its core audience. If it fails to do so, then it doesn't achieve its purpose. All my films have reached to its set of audience who have loved what we have tried to say about life, society and women empowerment. That too me is very gratifying," Pednekar said.

Bhumi will be seen next in 'Durgavati' which has been produced by actor Akshay Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar, and director G. Ashok. It is set to release next month. (ANI)

