Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes to release duet 'Monster' tonight

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 11:28 IST
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer-songwriters Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's 'Monster', one of the biggest musical collaboration, will be out on the night of November 20 (local time) and their fans cannot keep calm! The two pop stars wrote the song with Daniel Caeser, Frank Dukes, and Mustafa, the Poet. 'Monster' marks the first time the two musicians have worked together, according to People. Both have previously hinted that they would be open to working together.

The 'Holy' singer and 'Senorita' star have been very active on the photo-sharing platform since the news has released. The collaborative project, 'Monster' would be released tonight (local time), according to the announcements. The recent, post shared by Mendes, has gained more than one million views within a few hours in which he has announced that the song would be released on The night of November 20. He wrote, "#MONSTER midnight ET"

Fans started flooding the comments section to show how excited they are about the same. The new single by Mendes and Beiber comes as part of the former's soon-to-be-released album 'Wonder'. (ANI)

