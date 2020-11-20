Preity Zinta expresses gratitude as 'Soldier' clocks in 22 years

Actor Preity Zinta on Friday marked 22 years of her superhit flick 'Soldier,' by sharing a video of the title track of the song featuring her and co-star Bobby Deol. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the video and penned down a long note remembering the 'super cool movie', and expressing her gratitude for the film.

"Remembering Soldier my super Hot & super Cool movie. So many things to be grateful for. My warm clothes for starters. It was freezing cold & so windy when we were shooting. On the other side poor Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering," she wrote. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' actor went on to express how grateful she feels that her first feature as a lead had a good soundtrack.

"I'm also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrack. Thank you @RameshTaurani #AbbasMustan and the entire cast and crew for the fun we had in Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan. I love you @iambobbydeol. You are the bestest," she added. Released in 1998, 'Soldier' was one of the best films of both Priety and Bobby's careers. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film garnered a lot of appreciation. (ANI)