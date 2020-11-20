Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lady Gaga in talks to join Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gaga is eyeing a role in the movie which also feature Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Masi Oka. However, a deal has not yet been signed, a source told the outlet.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:04 IST
Lady Gaga in talks to join Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

Singer-actor Lady Gaga is in negotiations to board the cast of Brad Pitt-starrer "Bullet Train" . According to Entertainment Weekly, Gaga is eyeing a role in the movie which also feature Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Masi Oka.

However, a deal has not yet been signed, a source told the outlet. The film, based on author Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" , will be directed by David Leitch of "John Wick" and "Deadpool 2" fame. Isaka's book, which was published in 2010, centres on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

Zak Olkewicz has penned the script. Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the project through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Gaga most recently dropped her sixth studio album "Chromatica" in May this year. She won an Oscar for best original song in 2019 for her movie "A Star Is Born" .

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says Brexit deal still 'metres from the finish line'

The European Union and Britain have made better progress towards a trade deal in the last few days but there is still a lot of work to do for an agreement to be in place by the end-year deadline, the blocs chief executive said on Friday. Di...

UN: Pandemic tough on millions of Mideast, NAfrican children

The global pandemic and ensuing lockdown have taken their toll on the mental and physical well-being of millions of kids in the Middle East and North Africa, the UN childrens agency said Friday. In a survey of more than 7,000 households in ...

Africa witnessing relatively high mortality rate of COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs: Study

Africa is witnessing a higher mortality rate in intensive cure units when compared to other parts of the world, according to a report by Ground Up. A provisional study of the continent reportedly said the rate of higher deaths in Africa cou...

Max Life to Host 'Dream it, Ace it' - A Unique Career Opportunity Webinar for Aspiring Agent Advisors

Ropes in Lara Dutta Mahesh Bhupathi to talk about the importance of dreams and professional perseverance New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. Max LifeCompany is hosting Dream it, Ace it - a unique career opportu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020