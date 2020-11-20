Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' eyeing Eid 2021 release 

Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is likely to open in theatres on Eid next year. There were media reports stating that the Prabhudheva-directed action-drama might be heading to an OTT platform. However, a source close to the project denied the reports, saying that the film's release date is yet to be fixed. "The release date is not fixed as yet for 'Radhe...'. But there is a possibility of Eid release, a decision will be made soon," the source said

The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on May 22 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, its shooting schedule had got affected

The team resumed work from October and wrapped up the shoot soon. According to the source, editing and dubbing work is underway. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Govind Namdev.