Yuri On Ice Season 2’s possibilities revealed, get more info on Ice Adolescence movie

Yuri On Ice Season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated anime TV series fans have been waiting for the last over four years. The anime lovers are gradually losing hope for the second season, as there has been no updates on it for a long time.

While Season 2 of Yuri On Ice was never announced, one movie titled Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence was announced on July 1, 2018 at the Yuri!!! on Concert event. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in 2019, but it has been delayed to another, currently unknown release date.

A teaser trailer depicting a young Viktor Nikiforov performing at the Winter Olympic Games was released in Japan on January 17, 2019 as a part of a Yuri on Ice marathon event. The primary production staff from the Yuri on Ice anime series will return to produce Ice Adolescence, including series creators Sayo Yamamoto and Mitsurō Kubo as the film's director and screenwriter, respectively.

Many anime aficionados firmly believe that Yuri On Ice Season 2 will surely come on the screens as they need to know who would happen with Yuri Katsuki, the Japanese figure skater. His story is yet to be finished. The second season is likely to feature both Yuri Plisetsky (popularly known as Yuri P) and Yuri Katsuki (popularly known as Yuri K).

Yuri On Ice already accumulated huge global acclamation for developing and portraying a sweet relationship between Yuri K and Victor. Their relationship is likely to get mileage. Although there is no update on how their relationship will flourish in future, still we can say that a sweet gay relationship can be seen in the next season.

The relationship has also been criticized as unrealistic, with Yuri K and Victor not receiving the homophobic abuse they would experience in real life. Others have remarked that some viewers might refuse to acknowledge the relationship because homosexuality was not explicit. Although the 'kiss' is obscured by Victor's arm, it is implicit.

Yuri On Ice Season 2, which is said to be currently under production, will be consisting of 12 episodes. Apart from it, nothing can be said as of now as the studio has kept the plot completely under wraps to avoid predictions and consequent rumors.

Yuri on Ice Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

