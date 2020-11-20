Left Menu
My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Updated: 20-11-2020 17:37 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 292 will show the reaction of the public after they find out that Hawks is a murderer. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

Fans are little bit distressed as My Hero Academia Chapter 292 has been delayed and the manga will be on a short hiatus for 14 days. The imminent chapter will reveal more about Dabi and his intentions for returning with the League of Villains. He also announced that Endeavor is the villain one besides Hawks.

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 will show the reaction of the public after they find out that Hawks is a murderer. Although spoilers and raw scans are yet to be out, still sources claim that the manga story will commence after Best Jeanist stops Dabi from attacking Endeavor.

Although the reputation of heroes is damaged, Jeanist could pull out a miracle as everyone thought that Hawks killed him. According to Block Toro, My Hero Academia Chapter 292 will mainly focus on Dabi, Shoto, Gigantomachia, and Best Jeanist.

Endeavor's long-lost son Toya wants to kill him. That's the reason Endeavor is quite disappointed. Touya has totally damaged his image as a No. 1 Pro Hero. Shoto is in deep trouble as he is the only hero unscathed but Gigantomachia and the League of Villains are now there.

Dabi's lies would be unveiled as Best Jeanist unexpectedly showed up in the imminent My Hero Academia Chapter 292. His appearance proved that Hawks didn't kill him. Dabi's claim is proved false.

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 spoilers are yet to be released before the raw scans. The imminent chapter is expected to be out on Sunday, November 29. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to know more on it.

