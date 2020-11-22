Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Freaky' Repeats as Winner at Quiet U.S. Box Office With $1.2 Million

Universal noted Sunday that the theatrical box office continues to be impaired due to a notable reduction in the number of theaters in North America, as the domestic theatrical footprint has shrunk to roughly 2,800 open locations from 3,400 last weekend. The performance of "Freaky" contrasts sharply with the same weekend a year ago when Disney launched "Frozen II" with $130 million and overall North American business totaled $206 million, according to Comscore.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 22:10 IST
'Freaky' Repeats as Winner at Quiet U.S. Box Office With $1.2 Million

By Dave McNary LOS ANGELES, Nov 22, (Variety.com) - Body-swap horror comedy "Freaky" repeated as the winner of a seriously subdued U.S. box office with $1.2 million at 2,057 locations in North America.

The Universal and Blumhouse Productions' movie stars Vince Vaughn as a serial killer and Kathryn Newton as a low-profile high schooler who inadvertently switch bodies on Friday the 13th. "Freaky" has taken in $5.6 million in it first 10 days amid reluctance among many moviegoers to return to multiplexes until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Universal noted Sunday that the theatrical box office continues to be impaired due to a notable reduction in the number of theaters in North America, as the domestic theatrical footprint has shrunk to roughly 2,800 open locations from 3,400 last weekend.

The performance of "Freaky" contrasts sharply with the same weekend a year ago when Disney launched "Frozen II" with $130 million and overall North American business totaled $206 million, according to Comscore. "With the continuing surge of the virus this fall, another round of lockdowns and curfews are impacting theaters on a regional basis," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro. "Business is down sharply from last weekend as a result of temporary closures, even for films that had proven to hold quite well over the past few months. While the encouraging news of vaccines on the horizon remains a light at the end of the tunnel for the industry, this weekend's dip at the box office is an expected reminder of the endurance that will be required to push through a very challenging holiday and winter season."

The seventh weekend of 101 Studios' comedy "The War With Grandpa" finished in a distant second place with $737,067 at 1,688 sites. The Robert De Niro vehicle has earned $16.2 million after 45 days in theaters. Focus Features' thriller "Let Him Go," starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, followed in third with $710,000 at 1,907 locations. The film, set in Montana in the 1960s, has pulled in $7.9 million in its first 17 days.

Focus's fourth weekend of the horror movie "Come Play" came in fourth place with $510,000 at 1,364 screens. After three weeks in theaters, the film has made $8 million. Disney's re-release of its 1994 holiday comedy-drama "The Santa Clause" pulled in $481,000 at 1,581 sites. The Tim Allen vehicle originally generated $190 million in worldwide box office.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to host G20 Summit in 2023: Grouping's declaration

G20 leaders announced on Sunday that India will host the summit of the high-profile grouping in 2023 -- a year later than what was decided earlier. India was earlier slated to host the summit in 2022 with the Osaka declaration of the G20 st...

Rugby-Rampaging Vakatawa powers France to 22-15 win over Scotland

France centre Virimi Vakatawa muscled over the line to break open an absorbing clash which saw his side beat a spirited but ultimately toothless Scotland 22-15 at Murrayfield on Sunday and top Group B of the Nations Cup.The hosts struggled ...

Spain to begin vaccination programme in January, Sanchez says

Spain will begin a comprehensive coronavirus vaccination program in January and expects to have covered a substantial part of the population within three months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.He said Spain and Germany were the...

Over 3,600 people penalised in 3 days for not wearing mask: Noida Police

Over 3,600 people who were found not wearing face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida in three days, police said on Sunday. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to penalise people who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020