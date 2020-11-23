Taylor Swift, The Weeknd win top honours at American Music Awards 2020

Left Menu
Swift, who didn't attend the show in person, scooped up prize of the night -- artist of the year -- and another two AMAs for favourite music video for "Cardigan" and favourite female artist - pop/rock. In a video acceptance speech, she said she was busy rerecording her earlier albums in the studio where she originally recorded them.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:41 IST
Singers Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and country duo Dan + Shay emerged the top winners at American Music Awards (AMAs) 2020, earning three trophies each at this year's hybrid edition. The award ceremony was hosted by "Empire" star Taraji P Henson at Microsoft Theater here for a live broadcast on Sunday night, which was attended by a limited audience of invited guests in small groups from the same families, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the beginning of the show, Henson said the audience members were sitting in socially distanced manner and were tested for COVID-19. The small crowd, wearing masks in the balcony, was shown applauding and cheering throughout the show. "It has been a long year and now that 2020 is coming to end, it's time to remember that it's one country. We need to heal and love on each other a little more. We're gonna have some fun, embracing our neighbours and coming together with music," she said in a reference to the recent results of the tumultuous presidential elections. Swift, who didn't attend the show in person, scooped up prize of the night -- artist of the year -- and another two AMAs for favourite music video for "Cardigan" and favourite female artist - pop/rock.

In a video acceptance speech, she said she was busy rerecording her earlier albums in the studio where she originally recorded them. She holds the record for most AMA career wins by a single artist with 32. The Weeknd earned three trophies in the soul/R&B category for favourite male artist, favourite album for 'After Hours', and favourite song for "Heartless" .

He accepted the award for 'After Hours' ahead of his performance wearing bandages that covered his entire face apart from his mouth and nose, and dedicated it to Prince, noting he had last accepted the award from the late musician. Duo Dan + Shay bagged two awards for their song "10,000 Hours" featuring Justin Bieber in the collaboration of the year and favourite song - country categories. They were also adjudged favourite duo or group - country.

Rapper Doja Cat won two awards -- new artist of the year and favourite female artist - soul/R&B. K-pop sensation BTS, who were the closing act at the ceremony performing from their native South Korea, won two AMAs for favourite social artist and favourite duo/group - pop/rock.

Dua Lipa won the award for favourite song - pop/rock for her song "Don’t Start Now" and Harry Styles won his first solo AMA for 'Fine Line' that was named favourite album - pop/rock. "WAP", arguably this year's most explosive track by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, won the title of favourite song - rap/hip hop.

Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD won the favourite artiste female and male, respectively, in the rap/hip hop category. Roddy Ricch earned favourite album - rap/hip hop for 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial'.

In the country category, Kane Brown was named favourite male artist and Maren Morris the favourite female artist, with Blake Shelton winning favourite album for 'Fully Loaded: God's Country'. The Latin segment saw Bad Bunny clinch two awards for favourite male artist and favourite album for 'YHLQMDLG'; Becky G was favourite female artist and KAROL G and Nicki Minaj's "Tusa" was named favourite song.

Lady Gaga, Jonas Brothers and duo Twenty One Pilots were named favourite artist in EDM, adult contemporary and alternative rock categories respectively. Margot Robbie-starrer "Birds of Prey" won the AMA for favourite soundtrack.

The ceremony also featured performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, among others..

