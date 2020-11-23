Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope Francis' book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics

PTI | Rome | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:00 IST
Pope Francis' book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics
File Photo Image Credit:

Pope Francis is supporting demands for racial justice in the wake of the US police killing of George Floyd and is blasting COVID-19 skeptics and the media that spread their conspiracies in a new book penned during the Vatican's coronavirus lockdown. In "Let Us Dream," Francis also criticises populist politicians who whip up rallies in ways reminiscent of the 1930s, and the hypocrisy of "rigid" conservative Catholics who support them. But he also criticises the forceful downing of historic statues during protests for racial equality this year as a misguided attempt to "purify the past." The 150-page book, due out December 1, was ghost-written by Francis' English-language biographer, Austen Ivereigh, and at times the prose and emphasis seems almost more Ivereigh's than Francis.' At its core, "Let Us Dream" aims to outline Francis' vision of a more economically and environmentally just post-coronavirus world where the poor, the elderly and weak aren't left on the margins and the wealthy aren't consumed only with profits.

But it also offers new personal insights into the 83-year-old Argentine pope and his sense of humor. At one point, Francis reveals that after he offered in 2012 to retire as archbishop of Buenos Aires when he turned 75, he planned to finally finish the thesis he never completed on the 20th-century German intellectual, Romano Guardini.

"But in March 2013, I was transferred to another diocese," he deadpans. Francis was elected pope, and bishop of Rome, on March 13, 2013. The publisher said the book was the first written by a pope during a major world crisis and Ivereigh said it was done as a response to the coronavirus and the lockdown. For Francis, the pandemic offers an unprecedented opportunity to imagine and plan for a more socially just world.

At times, it seems he is directing that message squarely at the United States, as Donald Trump's administration winds down four years of "America first" policies that excluded migrants from Muslim countries and diminished US reliance on multilateral diplomacy. Without identifying the US or Trump by name, Francis singles out Christian-majority countries where nationalist-populist leaders seek to defend Christianity from perceived enemies. "Today, listening to some of the populist leaders we now have, I am reminded of the 1930s, when some democracies collapsed into dictatorships seemingly overnight," Francis wrote. "We see it happening again now in rallies where populist leaders excite and harangue crowds, channeling their resentments and hatreds against imagined enemies to distract from the real problems." People fall prey to such rhetoric out of fear, not true religious conviction, he wrote.

Francis addressed the killing of Floyd, a Black man whose death at the knee of a policeman set off protests this year across the United States. He also reflected on the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church and other #MeToo abuses of power that he said are rooted in a sense of entitlement, domination and arrogance over others..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt reduces performance security of value of commercial contracts

The Delhi government has reduced performance security to three per cent of the value of commercial contracts in view of financial problems being faced by contractors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official statement. The government h...

'Love jihad': SIT submits report to Kanpur Range IG

A special investigation team formed to probe into incidents of love jihad here submitted its report to the Kanpur Range IG, stating that girls were cheated in 11 of the 14 cases investigated by it. In the remaining three cases, girls said...

Mozambique, Tanzania to launch joint operations against insurgents

Mozambique and Tanzania are to launch joint operations to combat an Islamist insurgency under an agreement that will also see some 500 suspected insurgents extradited, Mozambiques state-owned newspaper Noticias said on Monday. The three-yea...

Air, rail travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa to carry Covid negative report: Maharashtra

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday. All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020