Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miley Cyrus says she 'fell off' amid pandemic, reveals she's two weeks sober

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently appeared on Apple's New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe for an interview, which was published on Monday (local time), the same day as her birthday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 09:36 IST
Miley Cyrus says she 'fell off' amid pandemic, reveals she's two weeks sober
Miley Cyrus. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently appeared on Apple's New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe for an interview, which was published on Monday (local time), the same day as her birthday. According to Fox News, during the conversation, the 28-year-old songstress was asked by host Zane Lowe about her one-year sobriety when she admitted, "Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f*****g sober.'

"I didn't, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and you know I feel like I really accepted that time," Cyrus stated. She went on to explain that "one of the things" that she's used is, "'Don't get furious, get curious,'" Cyrus said. "So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?'"

Cyrus also said that she believes "everyone has to do what is best for them." For herself, the 'Wrecking Ball' songstress says she doesn't "have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time."

She further explained that she's "very disciplined." Cyrus said, "That's why it's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f***ing do it anymore, I don't. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don't want to it just is. I'm just very disciplined."

In addition, Cyrus spoke specifically about being sober at the age of 27. As reported by Fox News, the '27 Club' is an accounting first of popular musicians -- such as Jimi Hendrix, The Doors' Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, and The Rolling Stones' Brian Jones -- who have died at age 27, as a result of drug and alcohol abuse. Since its origination in the 1970s, it has expanded to include young actors and artists. The list of causes has also been broadened to include suicide, accidents or acts of violence.

She told Lowe, according to People magazine, "Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober was because we've lost so many icons at 27. It's a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn't handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It's an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that." (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 141 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad, 2 more deaths

Aurangabad has reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 42,500, an official said on Tuesday. The district also recorded two deaths due to the viral infection on Monday, taking the toll to 1,136, he sa...

OxygenOS 10.5.3 update rolling out to OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.3 update, the third software update since its launch in late October. The device received its first update, OxygenOS 10.5.1, in early November, followed by the OxygenOS 10.5.2 up...

IPL was disappointing but two days back, I think I found my hands: Smith ahead of India series

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith on Tuesday said he has found his hands after a disappointing IPL campaign and is ready to torment the visiting Indian bowlers when the two sides lock horns in an eagerly-awaited showdown across format...

V-Trans Announces the Starting of Its Operations to SAARC Countries on the 62nd Foundation Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India V-Trans India Ltd, an integrated logistics service provider and one of the most popular logistics and cargo management company in the country, has announced the starting of its operations to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020