Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops rescue transsexual doc begging in TN, help realise her dream

The police, after verifying the documents, got in touch with the doctors from Madurai Medical College, and corroborated the fact that the transsexual doctor, was a male in college. Only recently she landed in the midst of transgenders to beg as she had no means to sustain herself, after being sacked from a hospital here.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:27 IST
Cops rescue transsexual doc begging in TN, help realise her dream

A young transsexual doctor found in the company of transgenders and begging on the streets of this temple town was rescued by the police who are now helping her open a clinic. The transsexual, who did not want her name to be revealed, hopes to move the Medical Council of India for making appropriate changes in the records, and open the clinic to resume medical practice soon.

This young doctor who graduated from the Madurai Government Medical College in 2018, was ostracized by her family for undergoing sex transformation to became a woman. Her profession almost came to an end when she was sacked from a hospital, where she was working for a year, after the sex change surgery.

"At first I didnt believe that she was a doctor. She broke down and insisted that she possessed a medical degree but it was on her earlier name," said Thilagar Thidal police inspector G Kavitha, who rounded up a group of transgenders for reportedly begging and troubling traders here, recently. The police, after verifying the documents, got in touch with the doctors from Madurai Medical College, and corroborated the fact that the transsexual doctor, was a male in college.

Only recently she landed in the midst of transgenders to beg as she had no means to sustain herself, after being sacked from a hospital here. The surprised inspector then took up the case of the transsexual doctor with her superiors, to extend all possible help.

For her part inspector Kavitha provided her a stethoscope and a doctors coat. Kalki Subramaniam, a noted transgender activist said, "I don't see any problem in changing her records with the MCI (updating the gender change). Her rights can't be denied." As a first step she has to notify the name and gender change in the gazette which would help her go ahead with the rest of the process to establish her new identity, she said.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Kalki, founder of Sahodari Foundation, an organisation which works for transgenders, said, "it is nothing but human rights violation to deny her a job based on her gender." The hospital cannot sack a person based on gender and may have to reinstate if the doctor gets a court ruling in her favour, Kalki remarked. Recalling the 2014 Supreme Court order, Kalki said the apex court verdict recognising the transgender community as a third gender along with male and female, is clearly in favour of the doctor too.

The apex court had also affirmed that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution will be equally applicable to them, and gave them the right to identify themselves as belonging to any gender..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Semi-decomposed bodies of couple found in flat

Semi-composed bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from an apartment in the citys Girish Park area on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Neighbours alerted the police after they noticed that foul smell was emanating from a flat on...

UN chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Tuesday for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Afghanistan to create a conducive environment for Doha peace talks with the Taliban.An inclusive process, in which women, young...

COVID-19 vaccine: India Aatmanirbhar for syringes, says industry

An industry body of syringe and needle manufacturers on Tuesday said that it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering an additional capacity of over 350 million syringes per month depending upon the requirements during the vacci...

Saudi Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its domestic fuel supplies had not been affected by an attack the previous day by Yemens Houthi group on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah, with operations resuming three hours after the event. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020