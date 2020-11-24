Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Amber Riley gets engaged to boyfriend Desean Black

What God has joined together, let no man separate. #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove," she added. Black also shared the same photo on his Instagram page as he announced their engagement. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black," he captioned the photo.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:26 IST
Actor Amber Riley gets engaged to boyfriend Desean Black
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

"Glee" alum Amber Riley has announced her engagement to boyfriend Desean Black. The 34-year-old actor, who became popular for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on Fox comedy-drama series "Glee" , shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this," Riley wrote alongside a photo of her and Desean. "I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! What God has joined together, let no man separate. #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove," she added.

Black also shared the same photo on his Instagram page as he announced their engagement. "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one. "Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black," he captioned the photo.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defense grilling of Canada police witness in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case continues

A police officer who denied asking Canadian border agents for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous phone and laptop passcodes on the day of her arrest two years ago will continue to face cross-examination on how he obtained them Tue...

Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID spreads

Japan paused its domestic Go To Travel promotion campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 infections, a government minister said on Tuesday, a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas plan to help prop up regional economies.Cr...

PM asks states to prepare plan for COVID-19 vaccine: Goa CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked various state governments to work out the logistics and modalities for administering COVID-19 vaccine, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. Sawant participated in a virtual meeting of chief mi...

Atos awarded with the best CSR project for environment and sustainability in India

The award was announced at a virtual ceremony organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce Industry IFCCI CSR Conclave Awards 2020 MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Atos has announced that it has won the award for best CSR pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020