Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aggretsuko Season 4 renewal, plot updates, multiple cliffhangers likely to be addressed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:24 IST
Aggretsuko Season 4 renewal, plot updates, multiple cliffhangers likely to be addressed
The good news is that Aggretsuko is already renewed for Season 4 considering the last iteration released on August 27. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Speculating the premier of Aggretsuko Season 4 is a difficult task as Season 3 ended on August 27 this year. The series lovers are ardently waiting to know when the fourth season will be out.

Many fans expected Aggretsuko Season 4 in this year. There was a time gap of average one year between two seasons. However, according to some sources, the making of fourth season was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The good news is that Aggretsuko is already renewed for Season 4 considering the last iteration released on August 27, Netflix Life noted. Now fans are wondering if the fourth season will clear the cliffhangers left in Season 3.

The next season ended with multiple cliffhangers and the main incomplete part is whether or not there will be any relationship between Haido and Retsuko. The final moments showed Retsuko might just be willing to give him a chance. Aggretsuko Season 4 will determine if there is any chance for a beautiful relationship between them than Haida's obsession.

Fans expect more intimate relationship between Haida and Retsuko in Aggretsuko Season 4, even it is not romantic. The final moments showed Retsuko might just be willing to give him a chance. The fourth season will determine if there is a chance for a beautiful relationship between them than the obsession of Haida.

A mobile game, Aggretsuko: The Short Timer Strikes Back, was released by Hive for Android and iOS in July 2020. This is an example of good development during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be released in the fall of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 996 spoilers leaked, Kaido vs Red Scabbards, Sasaki vs Yamato

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

528 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

As many as 528 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 72,160, including 4,631 active c...

Staying in bio-secure bubbles a big sacrifice, says Boult

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult feels living out of a suitcase in bio-secure bubbles is going to play a big role in the way cricketers plan their schedules as the international calendar picks up. Bolt, who joins a list of big names v...

NYC-area train derailment hurts no one, snarls morning rush

Eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. No injuries were reported. The NJ Transit derailment happened in Perth Amboy around 1220 a.m. as North Jersey Coast L...

Soccer-Victory over Melbourne keeps Beijing perfect in Asian Champions League

Renato Augusto scored one and set up another as Beijing Guoan moved a step closer to the knockout stage of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday with the Chinese Super League side claiming a 3-1 win over Melbourne Victory.The former Brazil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020