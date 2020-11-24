Aggretsuko Season 4 renewal, plot updates, multiple cliffhangers likely to be addressed

Speculating the premier of Aggretsuko Season 4 is a difficult task as Season 3 ended on August 27 this year. The series lovers are ardently waiting to know when the fourth season will be out.

Many fans expected Aggretsuko Season 4 in this year. There was a time gap of average one year between two seasons. However, according to some sources, the making of fourth season was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The good news is that Aggretsuko is already renewed for Season 4 considering the last iteration released on August 27, Netflix Life noted. Now fans are wondering if the fourth season will clear the cliffhangers left in Season 3.

The next season ended with multiple cliffhangers and the main incomplete part is whether or not there will be any relationship between Haido and Retsuko. The final moments showed Retsuko might just be willing to give him a chance. Aggretsuko Season 4 will determine if there is any chance for a beautiful relationship between them than Haida's obsession.

A mobile game, Aggretsuko: The Short Timer Strikes Back, was released by Hive for Android and iOS in July 2020. This is an example of good development during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

A mobile game, Aggretsuko: The Short Timer Strikes Back, was released by Hive for Android and iOS in July 2020. This is an example of good development during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be released in the fall of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

