Comedian Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony

The Recording Academy and CBS on Tuesday (local time) announced that the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah who is known for hosting the Emmy Award-winning show - 'The Daily Show.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:51 IST
Comedian Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony
Comedian Trevor Noah. Image Credit: ANI

The Recording Academy and CBS on Tuesday (local time) announced that the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah who is known for hosting the Emmy Award-winning show - 'The Daily Show.' According to Variety, the announcement has come hours before the live stream of Grammy Awards nominations 2021 which is set to take place on GRAMMY.com at 9:00 a.m. PT and 2:00 p.m. ET.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Variety quoted Noah as saying. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys," Noah added.

"With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what's sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration. He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music's Biggest Night for the first time," Variety quoted Harvey Mason jr., chair and interim president and CEO of the Recording Academy. The prestigious music award ceremony will be streamed live on January 31, 2021, at 3:00 pm ET and 12 pm PT in addition to being broadcasted at CBS network at 8 pm ET and 5 PM PT. (ANI)

