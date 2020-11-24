Left Menu
Bhagwat visits Odisha for meeting with RSS functionaries of four states

Organisational activities such as plans for expansion and training of workers will also be discussed. The RSS chief has no public engagement, meeting or interaction during his visit as a precaution because of COVID-19 restrictions.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:37 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Tuesday evening on a three-day Odisha visit during which he is slated to attend the annual meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The meeting, scheduled to be held on Wednesdy and Thursday, will be attended by top functionaries of RSS from Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim besides Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As many as 35 top office bearers from the regions will participate in the indoor meeting which is being held in a limited scale in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, RSS sources said. Besides reviewing the welfare activities undertaken by the 'Swayamsevaks' during the, issues relating to livelihood of people, education and health care during the pandemic are also likely to figure during the meeting, they said.

The RSS chief review last years plan implementation, achievements and sharing of experiences. Programmes, activities and training for the swayamsevaks for 2021 will also be finalised in the meeting. Organisational activities such as plans for expansion and training of workers will also be discussed.

The RSS chief has no public engagement, meeting or interaction during his visit as a precaution because of COVID-19 restrictions. All deliberations will be held closed door, sources said.

While the participants have undergone COVID test, all precautions including wearing of masks, social distancing and hygiene will be strictly followed during the event, they said. PTI SKN SNS SNS

