Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyonce dominates surprise Grammy field, marked by snub for The Weeknd

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 02:12 IST
Beyonce dominates surprise Grammy field, marked by snub for The Weeknd
Singer songwriter Beyonce (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that mostly favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd. Beyonce's leading nine nods made her the second most nominated Grammy artist in history, with 79 nominations, and came through projects that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.

British singer Dua Lipa, pop star Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch followed with six nominations apiece. Swift and Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with R&B singer Post Malone, British band Coldplay, female band Haim, avant-garde Briton Jacob Collier, American soul band Black Pumas and American alternative R&B singer Jhene Aiko.

Billboard called the nominations for album, record, song of the year and best new artist surprising for the range of "superstar nominees as well as out-of-nowhere newcomers." The biggest shutout was The Weeknd, who was widely expected to rack up several nominations for his critically acclaimed hit album "After Hours," which has won multiple awards this year.

Variety described the omission of the R&B singer "the biggest snub in memory." The Grammys, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31 hosted by Trevor Noah.

Bob Dylan, 79, was also a no-show despite acclaim for his first album of new music in eight years, "Rough and Rowdy Ways," while established artists like Katy Perry, Maren Morris, The Chicks, Halsey and the Jonas Brothers all got zero nominations. Instead, K-pop sensation BTS got its first major Grammy nod, for single "Dynamite" in the best pop group performance field, in a breakthrough for a South Korean group.

The best new artist field included rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, as well as alternative artist Phoebe Bridgers and Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus. Women, including Fiona Apple, Brittany Howard and newcomer Ingrid Andress, packed the rock and country music fields, while Britain's Harry Styles got his first Grammy love with three nods for his work on album "Fine Line."

Beyonce's nominations came her song "Black Parade" and visual album "Black is King," along with her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the single "Savage." They were released during a summer of nationwide protests over police killings of Black people in the United States. Swift's coronavirus lockdown album "Folklore" brought her back to the album of the year contest, while her single "Cardigan" was among the song of the year entries.

The Recording Academy, whose members select the nominees and vote on the winners, in June announced tighter rules regarding potential conflicts of interest after claims that the selection process was open to rigging.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Immobile double helps Lazio move closer to knockout stage

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile struck twice and Marco Parolo scored his first Champions League goal aged 35 as they beat Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 to remain unbeaten in Group F on Tuesday. Immobile, who missed the previous two Champions League g...

Soccer-Juventus march into last 16 with 2-1 win over Ferencvaros

Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a stoppage-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros on Tuesday. The result left Juve secon...

Soccer-Haaland double gives Dortmund 3-0 win over Brugge

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday to top Group F and take a big step towards securing their knockout-stage spot with two games remaining. The Norwegian, who struck...

Obama memoir sells record 1.7 million copies in first week

Former President Barack Obamas A Promised Land sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors and among the highest ever for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020