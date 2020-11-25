2021 Grammy Awards nominations: Beyonce leads, The Weeknd snubbed

Pop diva Beyonce swept the 63th Grammy Awards nominations by receiving nine nods, with Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa following close with six each. The nominations for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday night, according to Recording Academy's official website.

Out of nine, Beyonce earned four nominations -- record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song -- for "Black Parade" , a protest anthem released at the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year. These nods have made her Grammys' most-nominated female artist ever. She is now at a tie with Beatles legend Paul McCartney with 79 nominations for the second-most nominations of all time.

Beyonce is one shy of equalling the maximum nominations record of 80, currently held by veteran producer Quincy Jones, and her husband, rapper Jay-Z. Swift is expected to win album of the year for a third time with her chartbuster lockdown album 'Folklore'. She also bagged one for "Beautiful Ghosts", her song from the critically-panned film "Cats" .

Lipa, who won the Grammy for best new artist two years ago, has been nominated for her disco-esque album 'Future Nostalgia'. Tying with Swift and Lipa was rapper Roddy Ricch, who was recognised prominently for his hit single "The Box".

In a major surprise snub, R&B star The Weeknd received no nominations, despite having the biggest-selling album this year with 'After Hours'. The singer, who was expected to rule the main categories, after picking up multiple awards at both the MTV VMAs and American Music Awards 2020 called out the Recording Academy for ignoring him in the nominations.

"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency," The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, tweeted after the nomination announcement. Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, earned a best new artist nod, and Billie Eilish bagged several nods for her single "Everything I Wanted" along with her Bond theme song "No Time To Die".

Earlier this year, Eilish became the first female artist to win all four of the Grammys main categories - best new artist, song of the year, record of the year and best album. South Korean sensation BTS claimed their first music nod with the chartbuster track "Dynamite" , their first full-fledged English song, in the best pop duo/group performance category. The band was previously nominated for the lesser known best album packaging award.

Another recognition for the Black Lives Matter movement came with singer-songwriter HER aka Gabriella Wilson's ballad "I Can't Breathe" being nominated for song of the year. Singer Harry Styles picked up his first ever Grammy nominations in the pop genre and rock band Coldplay was listed in the best album category for their eighth album 'Everyday Life'.

Kanye West secured a nod in the best contemporary Christian music category for devotional rap album 'Jesus Is King' and rapper Pop Smoke picked up a posthumous nomination for his hit single "Dior". Michael Kiwanuka was nominated for best rock album and Laura Marling was listed alongside the late Leonard Cohen in the best folk album category.

Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah. "The Daily Show" presenter said he is looking forward to hosting the awards ceremony.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event. "I think as a one-time Grammy-nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!" Noah said in statement. The awards will air live in India on VH1 channel on January 31..