Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honey Singh's funky number 'First Kiss' trends On YouTube

After taking a short break from singing post his song, 'Loca', music sensation Honey Singh has released a new funky 90's themed number titled 'First Kiss' that features singing debut Ipsitaa.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:46 IST
Honey Singh's funky number 'First Kiss' trends On YouTube
A still from 'Tenet' (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

After taking a short break from singing post his song, 'Loca', music sensation Honey Singh has released a new funky 90's themed number titled 'First Kiss' that features singing debut Ipsitaa. In no time from its release, the song starring Ehan Bhat alongside Honey Singh and Ipsitaa started trending on YouTube and has garnered heaps of praise by ardent fans as well as netizens.

The peppy and upbeat track conveys the first feeling of rush in one's veins when one falls in love. The video, which was shot in Delhi post the lockdown, has an international sound and new-age vibe. It is a massive and sleek song in terms of production value. The song has been choreographed by Atul, director and choreographer of dance company Big Dance Centre. With their new song 'First Kiss' they are taking the choreography as well as the production to an even bigger scale. Atul who was choreographing Ipsitaa, for the first time trained her and Singh virtually because of the lockdown. It was their first shoot after the lockdown, hence the team ensured to follow all COVID-19 guidelines during the shoot.

A testament to Honey Singh's popularity, 'First Kiss' which was released on November 24, within 24 hours it became trending song in India and worldwide charts and has already crossed a whopping 10 million views on the video and still counting. Talking about the new track, Singh said, "First Kiss is a fun track which talks about what one goes through when they fall in love. We wanted to create a song that has an international feel to it and resonates with our youngsters. So, we made sure that everything, from the casting to the technicalities, was planned according to international standards. I put a lot of effort into the lyrics so that girls can connect to it. Ipsitaa has done a great job. I am so thrilled to be sharing this song with everyone."

Sharing her excitement, Ipsitaa said, "I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be starting my career with Honey Singh. He is a legend and is loved by millions of people all over the world. First Kiss is really special because working with him has taught me so much. He wanted to convey the essence of this song through a female voice and I am honoured to be a part of this amazing song." Penned by Singh, Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala, and Singhsta- 'First Kiss' has been produced by T-Series. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu refers to Presiding Officers as ‘high priests of temples of democracy’

Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri M.Venkaiah Naidu today asserted that none of the three organs of the State can claim to be supreme as only the Constitution is supreme and the legislature, the executive and the judic...

After borrowing surge, UK's Sunak to announce more spending

British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has already pledged over 200 billion pounds 267 billion to fight the COVID-19 crisis, will free up more cash on Wednesday against the backdrop of the heaviest public borrowing since World War Two. S...

Mobile banners rolled out in Durban, protest against human rights abuses in Pakistan

Several mobile banners have been rolled out in Durban, South Africa, protesting against human rights abuses in Pakistan, ahead of the 12th anniversary of the heinous Mumbai terror attack in 2008, which claimed the lives of over 160 people. ...

Goa govt will reduce coal handling at MPT: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be brought down by 50 per cent within a year. The CMs remarks came against the backdrop of protests against proposed expansion of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020