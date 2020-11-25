Honey Singh's funky number 'First Kiss' trends On YouTube

After taking a short break from singing post his song, 'Loca', music sensation Honey Singh has released a new funky 90's themed number titled 'First Kiss' that features singing debut Ipsitaa. In no time from its release, the song starring Ehan Bhat alongside Honey Singh and Ipsitaa started trending on YouTube and has garnered heaps of praise by ardent fans as well as netizens.

The peppy and upbeat track conveys the first feeling of rush in one's veins when one falls in love. The video, which was shot in Delhi post the lockdown, has an international sound and new-age vibe. It is a massive and sleek song in terms of production value. The song has been choreographed by Atul, director and choreographer of dance company Big Dance Centre. With their new song 'First Kiss' they are taking the choreography as well as the production to an even bigger scale. Atul who was choreographing Ipsitaa, for the first time trained her and Singh virtually because of the lockdown. It was their first shoot after the lockdown, hence the team ensured to follow all COVID-19 guidelines during the shoot.

A testament to Honey Singh's popularity, 'First Kiss' which was released on November 24, within 24 hours it became trending song in India and worldwide charts and has already crossed a whopping 10 million views on the video and still counting. Talking about the new track, Singh said, "First Kiss is a fun track which talks about what one goes through when they fall in love. We wanted to create a song that has an international feel to it and resonates with our youngsters. So, we made sure that everything, from the casting to the technicalities, was planned according to international standards. I put a lot of effort into the lyrics so that girls can connect to it. Ipsitaa has done a great job. I am so thrilled to be sharing this song with everyone."

Sharing her excitement, Ipsitaa said, "I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be starting my career with Honey Singh. He is a legend and is loved by millions of people all over the world. First Kiss is really special because working with him has taught me so much. He wanted to convey the essence of this song through a female voice and I am honoured to be a part of this amazing song." Penned by Singh, Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala, and Singhsta- 'First Kiss' has been produced by T-Series. (ANI)