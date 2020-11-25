Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ratings of TV show 'Jeopardy!' soar after death of long-time host Alex Trebek

The ratings of the Syndicated game show 'Jeopardy' drew the biggest audience in the last seven months during its first week after the demise of its long-time host Alex Trebek.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:15 IST
Ratings of TV show 'Jeopardy!' soar after death of long-time host Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek (Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The ratings of the Syndicated game show 'Jeopardy' drew the biggest audience in the last seven months during its first week after the demise of its long-time host Alex Trebek. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trebek, who died at the age of 80 on November 8, continued working on the show while being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer.

The viewers will get to watch the episodes he taped through early January, giving them a couple of months to view his final on-camera work. In the week following November 9, 'Jeopardy' saw a 24 per cent jump in the viewership with an average of 10.05 million daily viewers for its weekday episodes in comparison to the show's season average of 8.1 million.

'Jeopardy' led all syndicated programming for the week, with the show 'Wheel of Fortune' topping at the second-place by about 870,000 people. With a rating of 6.0, 'Jeopardy' led the syndicated rankings among households too, with 'Judge Judy' edging with a rating of 5.9. The last time 'Jeopardy' had topped 10 million viewers in a week was in April.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Trebek's final episodes are set to be aired in the week of January 4, followed by two weeks of repeats of some of his best works on the show. The Sony-produced show has yet not announced any permanent host to take over Trebek. The winningest player in the show's history will be the first in a series of guest hosts starting January 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN officials denounce bombings in northern Syria

At least five people were killed and about 18 wounded in an explosion that occurred near a bus station in Al-Bab city, in the Aleppo Governorate. A few hours later, another blast took place on a busy street in Afrin, also in Aleppo governor...

Ivory Coast says Hershey cocoa beans deal could derail farmer income scheme

U.S. chocolate maker Hersheys move to buy cheap beans from the New York futures exchange is an attempt to derail plans by Ivory Coast and Ghana to increase farmers income, the Ivorian cocoa regulator alleged in a letter seen by Reuters on W...

Maradona: 'Mad genius, Rest In peace', Indian sports fraternity led by Ganguly pays tribute

Football great Diego Maradonas death triggered an outpouring of emotional tributes in the Indian sporting fraternity on Wednesday with the countrys cricket chief Sourav Ganguly saying that he has lost his hero. Maradona, considered the grea...

American woman charged with hiding money transfers to Syria-based militants

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged a New Jersey woman with concealing multiple efforts to transfer money to Islamist militants in Syria connected to the Nusra Front, a onetime al Qaeda affiliate based in Syrias Idlib province.Maria Bell,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020