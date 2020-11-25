FACTBOX-Reaction to the death of Argentina soccer legend Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday aged 60 of a heart attack, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his death:

ITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1984-1991 A "devastating blow" for both city and club.

"We are in mourning. We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock." "Always in our hearts. Ciao Diego."

BRAZIL FOOTBALL GREAT PELE, IN A STATEMENT TO REUTERS "Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven."

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER, ON TWITTER "By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego"

ARGENTINA'S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION, ON TWITTER "Argentina's football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

PORTUGAL AND JUVENTUS STAR CRISTIANO RONALDO, ON INSTAGRAM "Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best of our times. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too early but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace. You will never be forgotten."

BOCA JUNIORS FOOTBALL CLUB, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1981-82, 1995-97 "Eternal thanks. Eternal Diego."

BARCELONA FOOTBALL CLUB, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1982-1984 "FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences regarding the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a player for our club and an icon of world football. Rest in peace Diego. Thank you for everything."

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ, ON TWITTER "You took us to the highest point of the world, and made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for being you, Diego, we will miss you for the rest of our lives."

FORMER PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA EVO MORALES "With pain in my soul I have learned of the death of my brother, Diego Armando Maradona. A person who understood and fought for humble people. The best player in the world."

FORMER ARGENTINA TEAMMATE OSWALDO ARDILES, ON TWITTER "Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend."

FORMER ARGENTINA PLAYER JAVIER MASCHERANO, ON TWITTER "Eternal thanks Diego for everything you have given us. Rest in peace. You won it all."

ARGENTINE CLUB NEWELL'S OLD BOYS, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1993-94 "There are no words. Rest in peace Diego."

REAL MADRID FOOTBALL CLUB "Real Madrid and its president profoundly mourn the death of world football legend Diego Armando Maradona. Real Madrid expresses its condolences to his family, friends, his clubs and all football fans, especially from Argentina.

"He left an immense legacy and became a legendary figure for millions of fans around the world." INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH

"Farewell to an all-time great. You were a troubled soul, but you delighted the whole world with your unique footballing skills. RIP." PRESIDENT OF SOUTH AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION ALEJANDRO DOMINGUEZ

"The owner of an unparalleled talent and a charismatic personality, Diego gave joy and excitement to all of us who love football. The best player in the world has left us."