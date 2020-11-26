Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kristen Stewart in talks to play Princess Diana in upcoming biopic

American actor and filmmaker Kristen Stewart is in talks to play the role of late Princess of Wales, Diana.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:17 IST
Kristen Stewart in talks to play Princess Diana in upcoming biopic
Princess Diana and Kristen Stewart . Image Credit: ANI

American actor and filmmaker Kristen Stewart is in talks to play the role of late Princess of Wales, Diana. According to Fox News, the 'Twilight' star is ready to step into the shoes of the late Princess of Wales, Diana in an upcoming film titled 'Spencer'; which revolves around the life of the royal who died in a car accident in 1997.

The actor, in a recent interview on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live, reported by Fox News opened up about the opportunity she has, to make her mark in the history of cinema. "I didn't grow up with her maybe in the same way, I was really young when she passed away. I feel sort of the same way about her. It happened really quickly," Stewart said. The thirty-year-old star recalled the tragic incident during the interview and told about the litany of floral arrangements set up outside Buckingham Palace in princess's honour after the tragedy.

"I was really young, didn't know what was going on. It's hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young." she said. Stewart added, "I mean, everyone's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right because what is the fact in relation to personal experience."

The 'Equals' actor shares her hopes to create a movie more than just a biopic to bring the viewers, especially Prince William and Prince Harry back to the moment instead of creating something that just retells the same story many have known from a long time. "My movie takes place over three days, and it's this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information," Stewart said.

"We kind of don't have a mark to hit, we just also love her," the actor added. Fox News reported that the actor also shared the difficulty she has been facing to imitate the accent of the late princess, "We don't start shooting until mid-January. The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular, I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach."

The first female American actor to win BAFTA Award also told in the interview that she has been passionately reading a number of related books and articles to get an in-depth study about Diana, the princess. "In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," Stewart said.

"It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana -- I want to know her implicitly," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘5G holds huge promise for India; collaboration, identifying suitable use cases key’

The advent of 5G along with futuristic technologies like AI and IoT hold tremendous promise for India, and a collaborative approach, identification of suitable market-specific use cases and attention to data security and privacy aspects wou...

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7 to 16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripples XRP dropping 20.26 to 0.51 and Ethereum fal...

Ethiopia to begin 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI

The visiting Indian cricket team on Thursday checked into a new hotel here, entering a bio-secure bubble after completing a 14-day soft quarantine on the outskirts of the city. Indias much-anticipated tour of Australia begins on Friday with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020