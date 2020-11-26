Left Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas begins prep work for 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday said she has has started her preparation for her next Hollywood film "Text For You", which also features music icon Celine Dion and "Outlander" star Sam Heughan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:50 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday said she has has started her preparation for her next Hollywood film "Text For You" , which also features music icon Celine Dion and "Outlander" star Sam Heughan. The 38-year-old actor took to social media to share a picture of herself, where she is getting her look done for her character in the Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama.

"Prep...starting #TextForYou on Friday," she wrote on her Instagram stories. The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit "SMS Fur Dich", which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name.

Strouse has co-written the screenplay with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent rewrite. The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell phone.

It turns out that the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can't seem to leave the past behind. In the remake, the music and influence of Dion, known for her Oscar winning love ballad "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic" and other inspirational songs like "The Power of Love" , gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein are producing the film for Thunder Road, the banner behind films like "A Star is Born" and "John Wick".  Besides this film, Chopra also has two projects "White Tiger" and "We Can Be Heroes" in her kitty..

