Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda begin shoot for '14 Phere'

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday started filming their next movie "14 Phere" , production house Zee Studios announced. Devanshu Singh of "Chintu Ka Birthday" fame will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani. The film is currently being shot at Kamalistan Studio, will also be filmed on location in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow. "Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh. A Zee Studios production #ShootBegins today!" a tweet on the banner's official Twitter handle read.

Billed as a social-comedy, "14 Phere" is a family entertainer, the director said. "A contemporary social comedy with elements of romance, comedy of errors, lots of emotions, adventures-misadventures and celebrations. It's full of surprises," Singh said in a statement. He said he is thrilled to be working with talented artistes like Massey and Kharbanda.

The film is slated to be released on July 9, 2021..