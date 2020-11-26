Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda begin shoot for '14 Phere'

Left Menu
Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday started filming their next movie "14 Phere", production house Zee Studios announced. Starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh. A Zee Studios production #ShootBegins today!" a tweet on the banner's official Twitter handle read. Billed as a social-comedy, "14 Phere" is a family entertainer, the director said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:08 IST
Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday started filming their next movie "14 Phere" , production house Zee Studios announced. Devanshu Singh of "Chintu Ka Birthday" fame will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani. The film is currently being shot at Kamalistan Studio, will also be filmed on location in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow. "Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh. A Zee Studios production #ShootBegins today!" a tweet on the banner's official Twitter handle read.

Billed as a social-comedy, "14 Phere" is a family entertainer, the director said. "A contemporary social comedy with elements of romance, comedy of errors, lots of emotions, adventures-misadventures and celebrations. It's full of surprises," Singh said in a statement. He said he is thrilled to be working with talented artistes like Massey and Kharbanda.

The film is slated to be released on July 9, 2021..

