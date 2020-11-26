Left Menu
A life in colors: NYC celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg with East Village mural A huge colorful portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now greets passersby over an East Village crosswalk in New York City.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. A life in colors: NYC celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg with East Village mural

The three-story mural, which was completed on Friday, features a collage of vibrant images of an eagle, dove and flower, symbolizing the justice's life. Britain's Duchess Meghan speaks about miscarriage in break with royal reserve

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal. The wife of Prince Harry and former actress wrote about the experience in detail in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying that it took place one morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA bans former Qarabag official for racist behaviour

UEFA has banned a former official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behaviour on social media, European soccers governing body said on Thursday. UEFA said in a statement that its Control,...

Greek civil servants hold 24-hour strike

Civil servants in Greece have walked off the job in a 24-hour strike expected to disrupt public transport and services, on a variety of demands, including better workplace protections against the coronavirus. Ferries to the islands were hal...

Amarinder Singh, Khattar spar over farmers' protest

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from ...

Google India FY20 revenue rises 35 pc to Rs 5,593.8 cr, profit up 24 pc

Tech giant Google saw its India revenues grow 34.8 per cent to about Rs 5,593.8 crore in 2019-20 over the previous financial year, as per regulatory documents. Google Indias total income was at Rs 4,147 crore in the financial year ended Mar...
