Varun Dhawan set to pull off 'NIGHT-SHIFT' as he resumes work

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:06 IST
Actor Varun Dhawan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Varun Dhawan posed shirtless in front of a mirror as he resumed shooting for an upcoming project after wrapping the promotions of his film 'Coolie No. 1.' The 'Student of the Year,' actor took to Instagram to share three pictures that see her seated in front of a mirror for getting his make-over done for the shoot.

Dhawan is seen flaunting his perfectly chiseled upper body and abs in the pictures. He then went on to describe in the picture caption that he is all set to pull off a 'NIGHT-SHIFT' for the shoot of his project but did not reveal the title of the project.

"NIGHT-SHIFT, Back to work and grateful to sit on this chair and get ready to become a new character," the 33-year-old actor wrote in the caption. Fans and close friends of the actor flooded the post with several comments complimenting his physique, while actor Saqib Saleem jokingly asked if "gyms" were open for Dhawan even during the lockdown. (ANI)

