Rick and Morty Season 5: Dan Harmon talks on Space Beth’s returning, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 is already in the process of making. Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon already in March last year that he was working on the fifth season. Read further to know more on the imminent season.

During the online Rick and Morty panel at Adult Swim Festival 2020, Dan Harmon confirmed at a panel that that a key Season 4 character would get back to Season 5. "There's pretty groovy things coming regarding Beth… Space Beth was not a one-off character. That's a thing that could have been the case," Dan Harmon said.

Many fans want to know the production development related to Rick and Morty Season 5. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland said in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly that Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker than the previous seasons. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Harmon said.

According to Harmon and Roiland, they already have strategies for the show's (Rick and Morty) future. They are working on Season 5 with full dedication. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed. But fans are expecting it in 2021.

