Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Did Chinese bury treasures? industrial activities, Ep 3 synopsis

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:22 IST
Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Did Chinese bury treasures? industrial activities, Ep 3 synopsis
The discovery of Chinese coin in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is also very important to the team members. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

Premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 initially surprised viewers as the team continued their digging progress during the global pandemic situation. We and the viewers are happy as the crippling coronavirus pandemic couldn't keep the Lagina brothers and their team away from excavating the mysterious island.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has managed to hold the viewers' interest as new astonishing revelations constantly are being brought on the screens. Not only the team as discovered hints of gold in the island, they have found traces of industrial activity on the island.

The best part of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 3 was the discovery of an ox foot near the location of the Money Pit. The blacksmith Carmel Leggae imagined that it was the British. Now this discovery has led to another fascinating theories – did the British use oxen to carry heavy materials to the island's treasure pit?

The experts believe that island earlier experienced strong industrial activities earlier. This is evident from The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episodes. According to Jack Begley and Gary Drayton, they need to find more about it here to track between the paved wharf and LOT 15 including the the mysterious anomaly in the swamp, Meaww noted.

On the other hand, twe were surprised seeing The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 titled 'If the Ox Shoes Fit' accumulating full of sexual innuendos. "A fairly big vibratory hammer, huh? Tell me more... #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," one Curse of Oak Island lover tweeted.

"'I don't think this shaft with the knobs on the end is a pin... I've seen similar things...' #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," a fan tweeted. "It's about 8 inches #curseofoakisland #oakislandcursers That's what HE said," a fan wrote, referring to Gary Drayton's thrill after finding an ox foot. "I'm sure they want to be aggressive with the shaft-like feature... #OakIslandCursers #CurseOfOakIsland," another fan tweeted.

The discovery of Chinese coin in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is also very important to the team members. This gives rise to several doubts like either Chinese buried treasure on the island or Chinese laborers worked on the site.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 titled 'If the Ox Shoes Fit' – As Gary and Jack unearth new evidence suggesting substantial industry between Lot 15 and the mysterious swamp, the fellowship makes the aggressive and expensive decision to excavate the mysterious bog entirely, once and for all.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 4 on Tuesday, December 1 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

